Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.