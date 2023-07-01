Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in GoodRx by 1,415.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

