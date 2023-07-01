Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,964 shares of company stock worth $62,350,058. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $435.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.74 and a 200-day moving average of $374.51.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

