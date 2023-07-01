Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

