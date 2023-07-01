Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

