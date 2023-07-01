Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 225 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.