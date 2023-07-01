Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,454 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,881,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after acquiring an additional 261,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

