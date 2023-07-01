VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,538,000 after purchasing an additional 321,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,153 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

