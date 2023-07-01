Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 440 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,087,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,955,000 after purchasing an additional 641,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,535,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.0 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.08 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

