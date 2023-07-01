Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.