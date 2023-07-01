AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,472 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,493.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,533.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,486.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.