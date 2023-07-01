Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

