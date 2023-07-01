Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 168.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $458.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.80. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

