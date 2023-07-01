iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after buying an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

