Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AECOM has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

