OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 625 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.