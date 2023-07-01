OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,735 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JHG opened at $27.25 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.