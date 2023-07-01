OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $393.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $395.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.