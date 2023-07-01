Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DRI opened at $167.10 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.78 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

