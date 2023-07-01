Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.44. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

