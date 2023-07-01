Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $653,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 548.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,769 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

