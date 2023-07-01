American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

AEP stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

