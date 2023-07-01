Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 18,922.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 475,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 473,253 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chubb by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,352,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Chubb by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 65,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $192.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.