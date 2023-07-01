Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

