CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $185.29 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $211.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

