Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.80.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW opened at $175.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

