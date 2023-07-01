Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,582 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $202.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.79. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $203.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

