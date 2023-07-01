Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.15. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $131.27 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

