Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.64.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $193.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

