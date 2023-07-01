The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

