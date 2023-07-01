First Hawaiian Bank Has $895,000 Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.07% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 940,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 177,005 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.