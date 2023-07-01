Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $165.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.