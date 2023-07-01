Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

ABBV opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $237.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

