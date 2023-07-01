Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $310.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

