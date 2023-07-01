First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.82.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

