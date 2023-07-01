SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 350 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

