SOL Capital Management CO Raises Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 42.44 and a quick ratio of 42.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

