Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Trading Up 0.7 %

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

