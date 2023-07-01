SOL Capital Management CO Sells 330 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $178.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.