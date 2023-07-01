iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $114.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

