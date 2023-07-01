SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.