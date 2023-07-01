SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.68% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get JPMorgan International Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA JIG opened at $59.11 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.