SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 190,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,999,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,275,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.