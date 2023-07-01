SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $229.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.39 and a 200-day moving average of $215.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

