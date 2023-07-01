SOL Capital Management CO Sells 4,600 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.