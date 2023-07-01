SOL Capital Management CO Has $313,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4818 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

