SOL Capital Management CO Purchases Shares of 5,850 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,486.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.