SOL Capital Management CO Has $372,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

