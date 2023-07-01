SOL Capital Management CO Sells 775 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 535,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 67,881 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 183,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

