SOL Capital Management CO Trims Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,241,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100,434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,377,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.71 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.